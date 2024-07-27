90s NOSTALGIA: 14 bands come to Jackson, bringing music inspired by the mid-90s and early 2000s

Video shows preparations for the Rockin' the Tee Box music festival.

The music festival is bringing in 14 mid-90s and early 2000s bands.

Festival facilitators say the festival brings in 2,000 people upo to six hours away.

Festival information can be found here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"The vibe is nostalgic rock, late 90s, early 2000s." "We're going to bring the energy and play everything from Gaga to Blink 182," explain Flowers on the Grave vocalist and guitarist Ken Flowers and member of JP and the Energy Jason Marr.

Nostalgic. Energy. These are just a few keywords that will become the Rockin' the Tee Box music festival. Ryan Hudson, Hudson Entertainment, says, "This is something we're glad to bring to the community because it doesn't happen here. A lot of people have to travel out of town to experience this kind of thing."

This weekend, 14 bands will be taking the stage. Dan Kesterke, drummer of Flowers on the Grave, shares, "This is where we call home. It's great to play in front of our fans with other huge groups." Flowers on the Grave is just one group, alongside Nine Days, The Ataris, and Dishwalla, plus, aother local group, JP and the Energy. Marr says, "Being on the same bill as The Ataris, who I grew up listening to, and Alien Ant Farm is kind of a cool thing."

With the excitement around 90s nostalgia, we had to know: What is it about this genre that has over 2,000 people flocking to our neighborhood?

Flowers on the Grave guitarist Nathaniel Abernathy says, "The grunge era was a counterculture. It spoke to a lot of people's feelings and that's still relevant today." Kesterke adds, "They were the soundtrack of our lives growing up, in high school and college. Now, we have the honor of sharing a stage with them. It's really, really neat."

But, the festival isn't just for those who grew up in the 90s. Marr says, "If we can get people 10 years old dancing and people that are 80 years old dancing, we're having a good time."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook