$8 million donated by the Al Glick Foundation as part of a healthcare workforce initiative

Video shows the event February 14, when the gift was formally announced by CEO of Alro Steel, Randy Glick.

Al Glick spent the last three weeks of his life at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson, where he became inspired by the healthcare workers that surrounded him.

The Al Glick Foundation donated $8 million to Henry Ford Health, Jackson College, and Spring Arbor University.

Emily Moorhead, President of Henry Ford Health, Jackson Region, says there is a trend nationally when it comes to a shortage of healthcare workers. "In Jackson, here, specifically, that shortage is even more profound."

Founder of Alro Steel, Al Glick, noticed that need when he spent the last three weeks of his life at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson. Before his passing, he insisted that steps need to be taken to solve this problem locally. Al's son, CEO of Alro Steel Randy Glick, explains that Al was inspired by the healthcare workers that were there for him during his last few weeks. Therefore, one of the "to-do's" he gave before he passed was to find a way to inspire and grow the next generation of healthcare workers in Jackson.

Wednesday, leaders from Henry Ford Health, Jackson College, and Spring Arbor University came together under the invitation of Alro Steel and the Alvin Glick Foundation to receive a gift, an $8 million donation between the three organizations.

$1.5 million will be going to each Jackson College and Spring Arbor Univeristy, and $5 million will be given to Henry Ford Hospital. With this gift, SAU plans to start an accelerated nursing program. Jackson College is creating a medical simulation center. Henry Ford Hospital will be starting a scholarship endowment for future healthcare workers.

SAU President, Brent Ellis, says, "What this allows us to do, in an expedited manner, get more people into the field of nursing, and hopefully begin to meet the need and demand there is within Jackson County and the surrounding region."

Jackson College President, Daniel Phelan, also says, "The timeliness of this gift is really great because we're seeing such a huge demand with nurses and allied health professionals, generally. He (Al) may not have noted the data, but he knew the experience he had himself, and he knew he wanted to invest in the future of healthcare in Jackson County. We are deeply appreciative of that."

This gift not only promises hope for Jackson's healthcare in the future, but continues Al's legacy of giving back to a community he and his family loved. "Our family's been. here in the Jackson are for 108 years, and helping the Jackson community is what we're all about," says Randy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook