76-year old woman shot in Jackson Monday night

A 76-year old woman is in critical condition after being shot in Jackson Monday night

A 19 year old old suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting

This is an ongoing investigation

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday night, a 76-year old woman was shot in Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, Monday at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Quarry Street for a shooting, where they found a 76-year old woman with a gunshot wound to the head. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.

A 19 year old old suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting at 12:15 am, and is lodged at the Jackson County Jail pending formal charges. It’s currently unknown if there is any connection between the suspect and the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.

