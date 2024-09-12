70 YEARS TOGETHER: One Jackson couple's secret to a lifetime of love

Video shows Clare and Marian Hubbell, who celebrated 70 years of marriage on September 11.

The couple got married at Ganson Street Baptist Church in 1954.

According to the couple, they feel closer and more in love than ever.

"Our love just grown more and more. I love him to death, and I do," says Marian Hubbell, wife of Clare Hubbell.

The year was 1954, when Clare and Marian met. "I was heading down Wayne Street, and there were three young ladies walking down the street there," Clare recalls. "He tried to run into us," laughs Marian in response. The two met at the ages of 19 and 17. "Right then and there, I knew," Clare states.

Two weeks later, Clare popped the question, and they were married on September 11. "We didn't have a big wedding or nothing, but it was nice. We had our cake and our punch. In that day, that was something."

Over the past 70 years, they've watched the neighborhood grow and change. "It was full of kids when we moved here. Now, it's mostly adults. It's really grown," says Marian. "I can see that Jackson is coming back," Clare adds.

Like any marriage, the Hubbells' wasn't easy. Clare says, "Life goes on day by day. You have to live it day by day." They're celebrating 70 years, but they have also been through tragedy in their time together. The Hubbells lost two of their three children. A son, when he was an infant, and a daughter, when she was an adult. Through everything, their love has endured.

Clare points to a sign that hangs in their living room. "See the sign right up there? 'Stay happy with the little things, 'cause someday you'll find out how big they are.' It's so true. Its so true."

Besides spending years camping all over the country, they shared their secret to a long, happy marriage:

WATCH:

The Hubbell's secret to a long-lasting marriage

