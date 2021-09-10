49-year-old Jackson man wanted for bank robbery

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson Police are looking for Jermaine Jones, 49 year old Jackson man, in connection with the robbery of Flagstar Bank on Sept. 4.

A warrant was issued for Jones today.

Anyone with information on Jones's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Aaron Grove at (517) 768- 8796 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

