4 arrested in Hanover Horton armed robbery; 2 suspects still at large

Four people have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Hanover Horton, Michigan, with two suspects still being sought by the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff.

The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 24, 2026. On March 10, 2026, the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff executed a series of high-priority arrest warrants across the county. The four suspects were arraigned on March 11, 2026.

The following individuals were taken into custody:



Camerin Hudson, apprehended at a residence on Sycamore in Blackman Township, with bond set at $250,000.

Kaiden Miguel Hudson,located at a residence on Orange Street in the City of Jackson, with bond set at $250,000.

Xzavier Andre Bacon, taken into custody during a felony traffic stop on Washington Avenue after deputies located the suspect vehicle, with bond set at $250,000.

A16-year-old juvenile, apprehended and arraigned with bond set at $250,000.

Each suspect faces a three-count felony warrant including armed robbery, larceny from a building, and larceny of firearms.

Authorities are still searching for two remaining suspects: Richie Jiminez and James Goodall. Both are wanted in connection with the robbery. The public is urged not to approach either individual. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff or the Detective Bureau, or call 911.

Sheriff Gary Schuette credited multiple law enforcement divisions with making the arrests possible.

"This successful operation is a testament to the fact that when a strategic plan is executed with precision, results follow," Schuette said. "I want to personally thank the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Detectives, our Road Patrol (A2 Shift), and the Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety department. Their relentless pursuit of these suspects demonstrates our unwavering commitment to bringing justice to the victims of Hanover Horton and ensuring the safety of the Jackson County community."

