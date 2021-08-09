Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

37-year-old dead after crash in Wheatland Township

Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 11:02:44-04

WHEATLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old from Osseo is dead after a fatal crash of August 6. The crash occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Jerome Road near N. Adams Road and the victim was not wearing a seatbelt.

A Michigan State Police investigation found that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Jerome Road when it left the roadway and overturned.

The deceased was the passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 21-year-old from Montgomery, refused medical treatment.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and is still under investigation.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by Addison Fire and Rescue.

