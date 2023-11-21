300 turkeys given away to local residents by the Jackson Police Department

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner! Here at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, the police department is giving away 300 turkeys to local families.

Monday, the Jackson Police Department hosted its turkey drive-thru for the second year in a row, helping neighbors put turkey on the table at Thanksgiving dinner.

A recipient shared, "That is a blessing right there in itself, especially on a cold day like today. You know, there's so many here getting turkeys because so many don't have turkeys, and it helps out so many, especially with the incomes like it is today." The event is organized through the department's Group Violence Intervention program, and city leaders say it's an opportunity to show a different side to what they do.

"We often do more than just fill the potholes and keep the swings swinging in the parks. We do a lot of things to care for the community. It's just really great that we can highlight that work and do something a little extra to care for our residents," said Public Information Officer, Aaron Dimick.

300 turkeys were given away in just thirty minutes, giving 300 local families something a little extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

