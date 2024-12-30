3...2...1...Why Clark Lake is the place for neighbors to be on New Year's Eve

Video shows Blair Huff, Owner of Eagle's Nest Bar and Grill, sharing what's in store for their New Year's Eve party.

The party will start at 5pm and feature a DJ, food and drink specials, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Reservations are recommended, but not required. Call Eagle's Nest: 517-529-7116

Still looking for a place to celebrate New Year's Eve? Just because it's winter, doesn't mean it's not a great time to spend an evening by the lake. According to Owner, Blair Huff, Eagle's Nest Bar and Grill is home to some of the best burgers in the state. However, on New Year's Eve, they'll be expanding their menu with several food (surf and turf, blackened salmon, and prime rib) and drink specials.

Starting at 5 pm, neighbors can enjoy a DJ and finish the night with a champagne toast at midnight. Limited condos are also available on site for those driving in, or want to turn in after the clock strikes midnight. Huff says, "We're right on the lake (Clark Lake), so if you haven't been to Eagle's Nest, this is a hidden gem a lot of people don't know about. We're going to have dancing, good, food, (and) great drinks."

