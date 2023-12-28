3...2...1...Where to ring in 2024 around Jackson County

Clark Lake Golf Club's New Years Eve party will begin with dinner at 6:30pm, and follow with a DJ at 9pm, pizza at 10:30pm, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Suburban Lanes' New Years Eve Bash will begin at 7pm, and include $2 bowling, dinner, a DJ, and a balloon and ball drop.

Tickets to both events are $30 and can be reserved over the phone.

Clark Lake Golf Club: 517-592-6359

Suburban Lanes: 517-764-3200

The ball is dropping and champagne is popping as Clark Lake Golf Club prepares to bring back their New Years Eve party. Owner, Sharlene McHugh shares her excitement as she explains that the event will begin with hor d'oeuvres, and will be followed with a dinner featuring three options, ribeye steak, walleye, and marry-me chicken. A DJ will begin playing around 9pm, and guests can enjoy a late-night snack of pizza around 10:30pm. "It's all about friends," shares McHugh.

The night will end with a champagne toast to ring in 2024. Another Jackson hot-spot that will be saying "Cheers to the New Year" is Suburban Lanes.

Suburban Lanes also has plenty of festivities planned for when the clock strikes midnight. The party will be separated by area. In the dining room, there will be a buffet dinner from 7-9pm. In the back room, the newly-renovated banquet space, there will be a DJ, as well as a balloon drop, and champagne toast at midnight. For those who would prefer to bowl, there will be rock n' bowl with lasers, music, and lights, as well as a smaller ball drop at midnight.

Owner, Amanda Williams, explains, "We wanted something for the dancers, the movers, the bowlers, and then something for the people who, maybe, just want to play some Euchre, some poker..."

Suburban Lanes' New Years Eve Bash will begin at 7pm and will include enough activities for the whole family to enjoy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook