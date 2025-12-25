2025: What a year for Jackson and Hillsdale

JACKSON, Mich — Well, it's December — a time to reflect on the year that has passed.

As we look back at 2025 and the stories that made the year interesting, touched your hearts, made you smile….or made you worried, maybe mad, I picked out a few topics I thought we would revisit…in the spirit of looking forward to a better New Year.

NUMBER ONE: ROADS.

They made people mad. In more ways than one.

ROAD DIETS — reducing lanes on major roads like US-12 in Jonesville...

Like the Downtown Jonesville's "road diet"?

…Parnall Road in Jackson…and plans for more of them.

Many neighbors skeptical and worried about the inconvenience…even accessibility to emergency vehicles.

East Michigan Ave. "road diet": Will it impede emergency vehicles?

While proponents touted safety as the benefit.

ROAD RAGE was another big story — I talked to a motorist who says he was stabbed by another driver in Jackson.

Road rage stabbing victim speaks out

Court records show the accused — Marcus Burrell — pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon earlier this month, and awaits sentencing.

In Concord just weeks ago, Michigan State Police say one person was killed and another injured after they got out of their vehicles, started fighting, and were hit by another vehicle.

Jackson County road rage incident turned deadly, say police

…and, of course, PRICES. Specifically: eggs.

With egg prices spiking earlier this year, I went in search of cheaper eggs…and made it down to Indiana. Hillsdale County neighbors told me they were crossing the state line into the Hoosier State to shop for lower prices.

Lower-priced eggs in Indiana draw Michiganders

With egg prices now down from their peak, there's at least one thing we can say got better as the year went on.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.