2020 Election Trial Heats Up in Hillsdale

Former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney Stefanie Lambert are fighting felony charges alleging they mishandled voting equipment and voter data.

Lambert claims Scott was acting within the law and her rights as an election official.

Video shows remarks by Lambert following probable cause conference in Hillsdale District Court.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

If you thought the fight over the 2020 election was over, in Hillsdale, the courtroom battle is just heating up.

Former Adams Township Clerk Stephanie Scott and her attorney Stefanie Lambert were back in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference regarding charges of allegedly mishandling voting equipment and data after the 2020 election.

Lambert maintains Scott had the right to preserve data she says she was ordered to erase, and to have voting equipment examined: "You should look at MCL 168.520….She's entitled under the law to have expert examiners take a look at that data."

The Attorney General's office has quite a different view.

It says Scott "intentionally disregarded numerous instructions from the Director of Elections, acting on behalf of the Secretary of State, to present the Adams Township voting tabulator to an authorized vendor for maintenance and testing". It was seized by Michigan State Police in October 2021.

Lambert is accused of "illicitly transmitt[ing] data from the Adams Township Electronic Poll Book concerning the 2020 General Election under the direction of Scott."

Lambert has previously stated she welcomes the opportunity to provide evidence and cross-examine public officials at a trial.

Stefanie Lambert & Stephanie Scott Arraignment in Hillsdale, Michigan

