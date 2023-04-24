2 in critical condition after late-night Rives Junction car crash

RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Saturday at approximately 10 p.m., Michigan State Police officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Rives Eaton Road near Darling Road.

An investigation into the crash found that a 34-year-old from Rives Junction was attempting to turn left when a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old from Jackson attempted to pass on the left.

Both vehicles collided, and the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old was overturned, ejecting both the driver and the passenger. Both occupants were initially transported to Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson but were later transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital for further care. Both occupants are in critical condition.

The 34-year-old driver sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook