19-year-old arraigned in deadly shooting of Jackson woman

19-year-old Arion Wagner was arraigned Wednesday in the shooting death of an elderly Jackson woman.

Wagner is facing six total counts, including homicide and open murder, as well as a weapon or firearm discharged from a vehicle.

Wagner is accused of shooting and killing 78-year-old Nora Luna in her home on Quarry Street late Monday night.

He is being held without bond.

