18-year-old dead after being shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson police officers say an 18-year-old girl is dead after being shot in Jackson.

On Sunday, around 12:45 p.m., Jackson police say they responded to the 1500 block of Carl Breeding Way for a call of shots fired.

Police say when they arrived, they found Mia Sims, an 18-year-old girl from Jackson, in a car with a gunshot wound in her neck.

Sims was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and if you have any information that could help police, contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637, Lieutenant Pete Postma (517) 768-8633 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

