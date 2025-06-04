16-year-old in critical condition after reported shooting in Blackman Township

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Blackman Township early Wednesday morning that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

Blackman Township Police say around 1:30 a.m., they were sent to the 100 block of Peacock Walk in Blackman Township for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say life-saving efforts were conducted on the scene before the boy was transferred to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

According to detectives from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety, the investigation is considered suspicious.

Detectives say the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, as multiple people were at the home during the shooting incident.

Continue to follow FOX47 News as we learn more.c