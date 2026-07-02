JACKSON, Mich — A 16-month-old toddler was shot Tuesday evening at Southridge Park Apartments, according to Jackson Deputy Police Chief Sergio Garcia.

WATCH BELOW: 16-month-old shot at Jackson apartment complex; man arrested

16-month-old shot at Jackson apartment complex; man arrested

Officers responded to Henry Ford Hospital after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for a toddler with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The toddler's condition is unknown at this time.

Garcia said officers determined the shooting occurred at Southridge Park Apartments on Warwick Court and secured the scene. The shooting is believed to be accidental, Garcia said.

A 25-year-old Jackson man has been arrested for violation of Michigan's safe storage law. He is expected to be arraigned in the near future.

Neighbor Jonathan Mathis said he was home when he heard police sirens heading down Warwick Court late Tuesday evening.

"It's just a real messed up situation, for a young, young, young, baby, toddler, to get injured and shot," Mathis said.

Mathis said this is not the first time there have been gun-related incidents involving children in Jackson.

"I just think it needs to be safer," he said. "I just pray that the kid pushes through and has a speedy recovery and everything, you know."

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