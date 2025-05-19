15-year-old girl shot during alleged break-in at Summit Township home

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after a shooting during a reported attempted break-in at a home in Summit Township.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Friday just after 4 p.m. on Page Avenue near Knapp Street.

Deputies said the homeowner told them that he shot at the people who were trying to break into his home. According to the sheriff's office, a 15-year-old girl from Jackson was shot and is in the hospital; she is expected to survive.

The sheriff's office said three people are believed to be involved in the alleged breaking and entering. They have been found, detained, and interviewed, but no arrests have been made at this time.

A report is being sent to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to see if criminal charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact Undersheriff Jeremy Barnett at 517-768-7941.