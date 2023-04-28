1 teen dead, 4 teens hospitalized following Jackson County car crash

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — In the early morning hours Friday, Jackson County Office of the Sheriff's deputies observed a Jeep Wrangler speeding down Page Avenue in Blackman Township.

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle continued speeding northbound down Roberts Street.

The jeep crashed and rolled over multiple times near the intersection of Roberts Street and east Ganson Street, landing on all four tires. According to authorities, the severely damaged vehicle continued driving east on Michigan Avenue, where it crashed a second time at the intersection of East Michigan Avenue and Dettman Road.

The police officer identified three occupants in the vehicle, all sustaining injuries. Medical assistance was called by police. The driver was identified as a 15-year-old male.

Additionally, a 911 call had been received from the 2500 block of East Ganson Street reporting that two occupants of the jeep had been ejected from the vehicle during the first crash. The two occupants were located and medical assistants was called. All five occupants in the jeep involved in the crash were 15-17 years old.

All occupants of the jeep were transported to the Henry Ford Alliance Hospital for medical treatment. A 15-year-old male suffered fatal injuries as the result of being ejected from the vehicle. A second 15-year-old was transported by helicopter to Mott's Hospital in Ann Arbor and is currently listed as in critical condition.

All remaining occupants are being treated at Henry Ford Alliance and are in stable condition. Speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash. The crash is still under investigation by the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff and the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

