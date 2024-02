Governor Gretchen Whitmer awards over 70 million dollars in blight elimination funds.

The funds are meant to be used for stabilization or demolition of public or privately-owned structures as well as environmental rehabilitation.

Counties across the state were awarded funds including some of our own neighborhood counties.

Eaton county was awarded over a million dollars, Jackson county around 3 million dollars, and Ingham county over 3 million dollars.

For more information click here