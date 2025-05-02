Woman who died in a Wednesday evening semi accident on I-96 identified as Tondi Tripp

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Ingham County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who died after Wednesday's second semi truck accident on I-96 as 62-year-old Tondi Tripp from Okemos.

ICSO say on Wednesday evening, a semi truck and shuttle-sized bus caught on fire after crashing into each other on I-96 near mile marker 113 in Alaiedon Township.

Meridian Township Fire Department determined that only Tondi Tripp was inside the bus.

According to the ICSO, Tripp was pronounced dead on the scene, and the semi driver was uninjured.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Adam Jackson at (517)676-8211.

