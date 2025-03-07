With MSU now the outright Big Ten champs, fans are hoping for more wins in the NCAA Tournament

MSU Men's Basketball clinched an outright Big Ten championship after a road win against Iowa.

Fans in East Lansing say they're hungry for more wins in the NCAA Tournament.

Video shows thoughts from one fan watching Thursday night's game, as well as fans walking downtown Thursday afternoon.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Michigan State Men's Basketball is now the outright Big Ten champion after winning against Iowa. I watched the game with fans here at One North East Lansing, and they say their sights are set on an even bigger prize.

"My husband Charlie got me into this," Holly Nelson said.

While the Spartans survived a road scare against Iowa, fans like Holly Nelson say they're happy to see the team back on top of the Big Ten Conference for the first time in five years.

"Oh I'm feeling great about it," Nelson said.

Nelson says while winning the conference is nice, she hopes the Spartans aren't done yet.

"I'm hoping they'll make the Final Four," she said. "We'll just have to see. I'm hoping for them go all the way."

That thought was echoed by others I talked to Thursday afternoon in East Lansing. Andreas Lopez says as long as Tom Izzo is at the helm, the Spartans have a chance.

"I'm feeling confident," he said. "Izzo always knows what he's doing. Making sure his team is playing exactly how they should be. I definitely have faith in them."

Michigan State still has one regular season game left, hosting rival Michigan Sunday at noon.

