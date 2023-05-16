Winners announced for MLK Commission Art Contest

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has announced the winners of the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Art Contest.

This was the fifth year of the contest, and it was themed based off of King's famous quote, "Now is the time to lift our nation from the quicksand of racial injustice to the solid rock of brotherhood."

Artists were required to submit a piece along with a 250-word summery of their work and how it related to social injustice and inequity.

Winners were picked out of three categories: middle school, high school and adult submissions.

The winners are Luca Grace Lommatzsch in the middle school category, Sarah Ann Sochay in the high school category and Travon Hoskis in the adult category.

“We wish to congratulate this year’s winners and thank everyone who participated in this year’s contest. The creativity in our local community never ceases to amaze us,” said commission chairperson Elaine Hardy.

The artwork from the competition will be displayed at the NAMI Center City Art Display starting Saturday, May 20. A public reception for the community will also be held Wednesday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. at The Edge in East Lansing.

