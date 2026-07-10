WILLIAMSTOWN TWP., Mich — Residents in Williamstown Township are opposing a proposal by electricity company ITC to build power lines through the area, with some saying some of the proposed routes would run directly through their properties.

WATCH: Williamstown Township residents push back on power line proposal

Williamstown Township residents push back on power line proposal

ITC is proposing to connect two mid-Michigan power stations with a route through the township. The proposal includes seven possible routes, four of which would cross the front of resident Deb Smeak's property.

"This power line proposal has 7 proposed routes, 4 of which come straight through the front of our property here, cutting through the middle of our field," Smeak said.

Smeak said some of the proposed routes would require approximately 200 feet of clearance, clearing a strip through her wooded property. She said the impact extends beyond individual landowners.

"It's not even about my property, even. It's about all of Michigan's property. All of Michigan is in danger from eminent domain," Smeak said.

Township gathering resident input

Township Supervisor Ron Poth said the township is collecting information from residents to bring back to ITC in an effort to discourage the company from building along the proposed paths and to identify alternative solutions.

In a statement, Poth said in part: "The placement of this line through our township will change the character of the township permanently. No reason to upset this character for the greater good of the area has been identified."

According to ITC's website, the company is hosting multiple community input sessions for residents this month. Details are available here.

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