Williamston True Value to remain open under new name after company's bankruptcy

True Value Hardware, a national hardware store supplier, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week.

The move could impact stores across our neighborhoods, but Williamston True Value owner Jeff Kodet says his store is here to stay.

Video shows Kodet explaining how the bankruptcy impacts his business, and what is next for the store.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

True Value sells hardware to stores like this one, and even though the company has filed for bankruptcy, this store's owner tells me this hardware store is here to stay.

"We've known for months that there was declining health with True Value," Jeff Kodet said.

Jeff Kodet has owned Williamston True Value since 2013. But now with True Value's bankruptcy, some locations are uncertain of what the future may look like.

"It's going to be a few scattered moments and people trying to scramble to pick up on things over the next few weeks," Kodet said.

But Jeff says he's been prepared, and Williamston True Value will soon be known as Kodet's Hardware with no interruptions to customers.

"We started, pretty early on, making preparations for our own company, all five Kodet's hardware stores, to transition to another (supplier) company."

Customers like Jack Bell say they're glad to hear that the store will remain open and continue serving the neighborhood.

"It's never good when something ends, an era ends. So it's good that they're going to keep it going," Bell said.

"I put a post out just on the Williamston Community page, and I believe I had over 500 responses," Kodet said. "Whether it was just a heart or a thumbs up or a comment. 'Hey, thanks for letting us know. Glad you're staying.' And that means the world to us."

One door closing, but another opening along Putnam Street.

