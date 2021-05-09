Williamston Township fire contained by multiple fire departments

WILLIAMSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire crews from numerous departments responded to a house fire in Williamstown Township on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at a home located on Agate Way street. The fire caused Meridian Road between Newman and Sherwood roads to be shut down.

Fowlerville Fire Dept, Meridian Fire Dept., NIESA, Meridian Police Dept., Mason Fire Dept., Webberville Fire Department, and the Michigan State Police are responding to the house fire.

The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles and residents of local communities went to social media to find out more.

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021

At this time the cause of the fire is still unknown.

More than a dozen fire trucks were on the scene and some of them were even seen having to refills their tankers off of Grand River Ave.

Reports on the scene shared that the home was completely engulfed in flame early on in the fire and one vehicle in the driveway was burned out.

At this time firefighters have contained the fire.

