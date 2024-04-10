Williamston teacher nominated for Michigan Teacher of the Year

Video shows Cassandra Eberhardt, 7th grade social studies teacher at Williamston Middle School.

She's been nominated for Michigan Teacher of the Year.

Eberhardt will serve on a board to offer insight into the needs of teachers and classrooms in the state.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Cassandra Eberhardt is a 7th-grade social studies teacher at Williamston Middle School, who recently received big news.

“It was such a surprise,” Eberhardt says.

Eberhardt has been named one of ten, Regional Teachers of the Year, and soon, she'll be interviewing for a chance to be selected as the Michigan Teacher of the Year.

"It's humbling right, I'm thinking about why I was recognized," Eberhardt says. "Because when I think about the team of teachers that we have here at Williamston, everybody has a superpower, every teacher has a superpower. And I've grown so much as a teacher just learning from other people, and it's just unique to think, what can I actually offer other teachers."

Organized by the Michigan Department of Education, this acknowledgment gives Eberhardt a place on the Michigan Teacher Leadership Advisory Council, where she'll join the nine other recognized teachers, to offer insight into the needs of teachers, and the state of education in Michigan.

"Kind of the down-on-the-ground perspective of what teachers are experiencing and what's happening in classrooms," Eberhardt said.

Eberhardt says that serving on the Council, she sees the Williamston school district as an example of what good education should look like in the state.

"I think a lot of the models and the strategies that we use here could be a value to other districts in the area," Eberhardt says.

Blake, a student of Eberhardt said, "She is very kind, and makes the learning really fun. She gives us a background about wherever we're learning about so it makes us feel like we're present in the moment in that place."

And she may take some best practices back to a district that she's thankful to serve.

"Part of the reason that I've been able to grow so much professionally at Williamston is the support that we have in place," she said. "We're just an amazing district, we have such great resources to grow kids and help support kids along the way."

Eberhardt has an interview for Teacher of the Year next week. The winner of the award will be announced in early May.

