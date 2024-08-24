Williamston still dealing with storm damage one year after EF-2 tornado

On August 24, 2023, and EF-2 tornado tore through Williamston, leaving behind significant damage in its path.

One year later, the storm damage is still impacting the neighborhood.

Video shows some damage that is still around today, as well as the experiences of residents and officials in the neighborhood.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A year ago, an EF-2 Tornado left left significant damage behind in Williamston. And today, the community continues to rebuild from the storm.

"I don't like to say 'just like in the movies'," Fire Chief Michael Yanz said.

What started as a normal Thursday in Williamston...

"But it looked a lot like the movie 'Twister'," Yanz said.

...Ended with destruction. Fire Chief Michael Yanz remembers that night well.

"Trees down on the highway, vehicles overturned, Semis on their side," Yanz said. "We talked to one semi-truck driver who said his vehicle was actually picked up and spun around. The most damage was between Williamston Road and M-52."

The damage from August 24, 2023, is still evident today.

"It was kind of mind-blowing," Randy Rigdon said.

And Randy Rigdon knows firsthand.

"Lots of trees around here were just literally gone," Rigdon said. "You couldn't get up the driveway into the house because of the trees."

Once filled with thousands of trees, Randy says the forest that used to separate his home from the highway was an attractor for him to move in. Now, he's forced to make the most of what is left, and is grateful his situation wasn't worse.

"It's not kind of what I sort of envisioned, you know, as kind of being, probably, the last place I'd end up spending the rest of my time," he said. "But it is what it is, right?"

Now that Randy has gotten the area to a comfortable point after removing damaged trees, he's got a plan for restoring the area to some of its former beauty.

"I hope to get some small trees growing," Rigdon said. "So in 10 to 20 years, I'm kind of hoping it'll be a little bit like it was back before the tornado."

A hope shared in the community as they continue to pick up the pieces—one year later.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook