Williamston residents voice concerns over proposed road diet

Video shows public meeting in Williamston over road diet proposal.

The road diet would reduce a busy four-lane road to three lanes, adding a turn lane, and bike lanes.

Representatives from MDOT joined city council members in addressing concerns about the future project.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Tensions were high in Williamston on Wednesday, as residents voiced concerns for a road diet proposal, which would a turn a section of Grand River Ave. from a four-lane road into three, making the center lane a turn lane, and adding bike lanes.

"The origin of the road diet from the city's perspective was improve safety at the main four corners," said Williamston City Manager John Hanifan.

But at the meeting, residents voiced some concerns with the proposal

Some were concerned with the span of the project.

One resident said, "For pedestrians, I'm still unclear how having a road diet all the way from Zimmer Rd. to Block St. is gonna help with pedestrian safety."

Other residents say that the road diet is less necessary than enforcing safer driving in the town.

"If we enforced the speed limit on Grand River and gave tickets, we would increase our revenue, make the road safer and eliminate all this mess," another resident added.

MDOT clarified that through years of studies, road diets show improved safety for pedestrians.

"Road diets generally reduce crashes between 19-47%, so you're looking at a significant savings in crashes," MDOT Representative Andrea Strach said.

City Manager John Hanifan says that this proposal is not finalized, and that conversations with MDOT will continue.

"Some folks have some real concerns and we do too as a city," Hanifan said. "So we are gonna study it, and take the input we received tonight, I thought we had a great turnout tonight, and it's always great to see democracy in action."

City John Hanifan tells me that on March 25th and April 8th, there will be city council meetings where this road diet proposal is likely to come up in conversation.

