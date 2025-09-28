Williamston man dies in motorcycle crash on I-96 in Alaiedon Township

EAST LANSING, Mich — A 61-year-old Williamston man has died following a motorcycle crash in Alaiedon Township.

The crash occurred Saturday morning on westbound I-96 near Okemos Road.

Deputies found the motorcycle in a ditch off the roadway.

The man was wearing a helmet but died at the scene from his injuries.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal accident that occurred over the weekend.

When deputies arrived at the scene on westbound I-96 near Okemos Road, they found the motorcycle in a ditch.

Despite wearing a helmet, the 61-year-old Williamston man died at the scene from his injuries.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Deputy Phil Martin at 517-676-8444 extension 1957.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.