Williamston High School was graded as the top school in Ingham County for the 5th-straight year

Williamston High School was graded as the top high school in Ingham County, according to state data.

The state grades schools based on multiple factors, like graduation rate, growth and proficiency.

Watch the video above to hear from Superintendent Adam Spina, as well as a Parent in the District about their experience.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Since the pandemic, Education has been a big focus across the country. I'm your Williamston Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski where, for the fifth-straight year, Williamston High School was graded as the top school in Ingham County.

"We don't look at it as, like, you're trying to say we're the best," Superintendent Adam Spina said.

Every year, the State of Michigan scores schools on numerous factors like graduation rate, growth and proficiency.

This year, Williamston High School scored 93.1 out of 100 in the overall index. Superintendent Adam Spina attributes the ranking to a district-wide effort in student success.

"K-8, and in our district Pre K-8, we really focus on celebrating the successes and all of the hard work from the folks involved," Spina said. "Their parents, the students, our staff and the community."

And parents share that sentiment.

"I can't say that I'm really surprised," Joshua Richmond said.

Joshua Richmond's son is a freshman at the High School. He says the support from the district staff had helped his children succeed in the District.

"As a Parent, you want to feel like you are giving your kids the best opportunity to succeed," Richmond said. "I've always felt like the teachers that my kids have had were doing their best with the resources that they had, were open to questions that we might have about instruction or why something was graded one way or not another."

Spina says the District will continue to work toward improvement in the years to come.

"We have a lot of positive results, but there's still a lot of hard work to be done." Spina said. "So we're not there yet. I don't know if we'll ever be finished. You're never going to be finished with helping kids."

