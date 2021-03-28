Williamston High School Boys Basketball Team Wins District Title

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Congratulations to the Williamston Hornets Boys Basketball District champions after beating Chelsea High School 42-39 in a game tonight.
Final: Williamston 42, Chelsea 39.— Ian Kress (@ian_kress) March 28, 2021
The Hornets capture the district title, a year after COVID-19 shut down their season in this exact spot. @WillyAthletics
Catch the highlights tonight on @WLNS pic.twitter.com/BLFvxepaoe
Hornets beat Chelsea to capture the District Title!!! 🏀🏆— WHS Boys BBall (@WHSHornetsHive) March 28, 2021
Burton 15pts 4reb
Conley 11pts 8reb 2stl
Feig 6pts 5reb
Wallace 5pts 5reb 6ast 2stl
Dunckel 5pts 3reb 2ast 2stl
Next Game: Tue 3/30 7:00pm
Regional Semi vs. Ionia
Location: Williamston HS 📍 pic.twitter.com/06UUTBPOqx
Williamston will meet up with Ionia High School after Ionia defeated Lansing Sexton 58-49 on Saturday, March 27. Williamston and Ionia will meet for the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at WIlliamston High School.
Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.