Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsEast Lansing - Okemos

Actions

Williamston High School Boys Basketball Team Wins District Title

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff West, 2021
Williamston High School Boys Basketball 2021
Posted at 10:12 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 22:12:00-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Congratulations to the Williamston Hornets Boys Basketball District champions after beating Chelsea High School 42-39 in a game tonight.

Williamston will meet up with Ionia High School after Ionia defeated Lansing Sexton 58-49 on Saturday, March 27. Williamston and Ionia will meet for the regional semifinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 at WIlliamston High School.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple