Williamston High School Baseball Field named one of the top 100 athletic surfaces in the US

Video shows the Williamston High School Baseball Field, recently awarded with The Pioneer Athletics Fields of Excellence Award.

This applicant-based award recognizes the top 100 athletic surfaces in the country.

I spoke with the coach and a player on the varsity team about why the field stands out.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Williamston High School Baseball Field has been announced as a winner of the 2023 Pioneer Athletics Fields of Excellence Award.

Presented annually, this award recognizes the top 100 athletic surfaces in the country.

Ryan Orr is the varsity baseball coach at Williamston High School.

He says things like the smooth, consistent play of the field, expanded dugouts, and even clean baselines helped the field stand out.

“People walk in here and fans immediately notice that it feels more like a college atmosphere here than it does for any regular high school game," Orr said. “To be honest it's our grounds crew, I give them all the credit for this award.”

Brayden Johnson is a junior on the varsity team. He says over the years he’s played on the field, he’s seen it continue to improve and impress.

“Not just on the field, but we have a great scoreboard, our dugouts got expanded a couple years ago, and our sound system is magnificent," Johnson said. "It's just really great, it makes a great atmosphere for fans, the players, everyone.”

Johnson says he's appreciative of the all of the work the community has put in to make sure students get the most out of Williamston’s athletic programs.

“It’s great to see the school and the staff and all the people that donate their time and money to this field get the recognition," Johnson added. "It's very deserving."

Now you come out and watch the Hornets play their first varsity home game of the season on April 13th.

