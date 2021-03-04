Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsEast Lansing - Okemos

Actions

Williamston Fire at Twisters Ice Cream, No Injuries Reported

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021
Twisters Ice Cream Williamston Michigan
Posted at 8:42 PM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 20:42:21-05

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Fire abruptly broke out at Twisters Ice Cream in Williamston off Grand River Avenue due to equipment fire. Officials were on the scene just after 5:15 p.m.

Twisters Ice Cream Williamston Michigan

Officials were on scene and it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

Twisters Ice Cream Williamston Michigan

There was internal damage but the building was not a complete loss. This fire comes just a day prior to when they planned to open for the season.

Twisters Ice Cream Williamston Michigan

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mikayla Temple

Mikayla Temple

1:39 PM, Jan 05, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Mikayla Temple