Williamston Fire at Twisters Ice Cream, No Injuries Reported

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. — Fire abruptly broke out at Twisters Ice Cream in Williamston off Grand River Avenue due to equipment fire. Officials were on the scene just after 5:15 p.m.

Officials were on scene and it took about 45 minutes to put the fire out. No injuries were reported.

There was internal damage but the building was not a complete loss. This fire comes just a day prior to when they planned to open for the season.

