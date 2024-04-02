Why the City of East Lansing is looking for its first 'Canopy Champion'

The City of East Lansing launched their first Canopy Champion Challenge this week, looking for a tree that best contributes to their urban forest.

If you'd like to submit a tree, you can fill out the submission form here.

Video shows a city official explaining the challenge, and the benefits of the urban forest.

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. The East Lansing Department of Public Works is holding a competition to find its "Canopy Champion"—a tree that best contributes to the City's urban forest.

"We know that we still have a lot of work to do," Cliff Walls said.

For more than 35 years, East Lansing has been recognized as a "Tree City" by the Arbor Day Foundation. But, the City isn't done working to improve.

"One thing that we realized is a priority is private trees," Walls said. "And, the preservation and planting of private trees."

Environmental Sustainability and Resiliency Manager Cliff Walls says the City created the Canopy Champion Challenge as a way to encourage preservation of trees on private property, and in turn maximize the benefits of them in the neighborhood.

"They help limit the urban heat island effect," he said. "There's a lot of storm water management that they provide us, they help cool individual homes as well. There's wildlife habitat. There's so many benefits to trees and we know this community definitely values them."

To be considered as the Canopy Champion, the tree must be located on private property withing the City of East Lansing. No city trees or trees in parks are eligible.

If you have a tree you would like to submit, you can fill out the submission form here. The winner will be announced on Arbor Day, April 26.

