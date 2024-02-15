Where you can watch Michigan State Basketball against the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday

Students at Michigan State University share that El Azteco and Harper's are some of their favorite places to watch MSU Basketball.

The server at El Azteco shares of a surprise on their second floor, and the manager at Harper's shares what deals to expect for Saturday.

Video shows students sharing where they prefer to watch the games and restaurants to eat at on game day!

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood reporter, Sarah Poulos. I’m in Downtown East Lansing to share what places you can watch the basketball game on Saturday.

“El Azteco is pretty good.”

“Harpers, or Ricks, or other bars, sometimes I just sit back and watch it with my boys.”

Levi Keely, a student at MSU, says that he usually spends his time watching the away games at El Azteco, a Mexican restaurant in Downtown East Lansing.

“I wish I could make it to Ann Arbor, but we’re definitely going to be rooting for our team back at home.”

Server at El Azteco, Jacob Broils, tells me about a new surprise added to their upstairs.

“Recently we added two very large flat screens to our upstairs. Now that we have the TVs upstairs, more people coming up there, more people coming in to drink and have a good time.”

Not only can fans expect new TVs to watch the game on at El Azteco, but a couple blocks away, Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub will be serving up plenty of game time specials.

“We’re going to be offering $2 off any of our boneless wings, which are hand cut and breaded in the back and are available in barbecue, sesame, and as well as buffalo, which we will be doing till halftime during the game.”

Alicia Barefield, a manager at Harper’s, says they will also offer drink deals...

“We’ve been a part of the community since 97 when the doors opened, and we’re actually owned by MSU alumni, and they’ve been long-time supporters of MSU sports. So game days are our favorite days here.”

Saturday in Ann Arbor is going to get rowdy, but here in East Lansing, it’s looking like it’s going to get just as rowdy, too. I’m Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

