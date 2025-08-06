What's next for the Meridian Senior Center after Tuesday's failed vote?

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Meridian Township Senior Center is set to be demolished in 2027 as part of renovations to Chippewa Middle School. After a proposal to pay for a new center failed at the ballot box, I wanted to learn what comes next for neighbors who use the center.

Meridian Township voters denied a proposal to fund the construction and operation of a new senior and community center.

Township officials say they're committed to finding a solution and providing a new center for seniors.

Seniors say the previous proposal was too large and expensive.

WATCH: What comes next for the Meridian Senior Center after Tuesday's failed vote?

Euchre and pool are just some of the Wednesday afternoon activities at the Meridian Senior Center. But for seniors participating, it's more than just games.

"It helps me a lot because my husband passed away a few years ago, and this gives me something to do every week," Barbara Myers said.

Tuesday, voters in the township denied a funding proposal for a new center, with the current one scheduled for demolition in 2027.

"We're still trying to pick up the pieces and understand what we can learn from the voters' intent," Township Supervisor Scott Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson says they'll need to begin conversations soon about a new plan for the future center.

"If we do want to make use of the $5 million grand that the state provided, we do have to move quickly," Hendrickson said. "And we do have a ticking clock on our current center. So we're going to have to have some quick discussions in the next couple of weeks so we can decide on how we can move forward, and how we should move forward."

Neighbors I talked to before the vote say that the cost and size of the project were too much. Hendrickson says the Township hears those concerns, and they'll be factored into the next proposal.

"I can't speak for all the board memvers, but I think that any scaled down cost version of this proposal will likely be just a senior center, and so the good news is we're addressing both of the concerns our residents have with one option."

I'll continue following the search for the township's next senior center, and will bring you the latest as it develops.

