What's next for East Lansing Public Schools after Tuesday's Bond approval

Voters in East Lansing approved a $23.5 million bond proposal Tuesday night.

The proposal focuses on improving safety, security, and accessibility at East Lansing High School and MacDonald Middle School, as well as a new administration building.

Video shows Superintendent Dori Leyko explaining what comes next after the proposal's approval.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Voters in the neighborhood have spoken, and the East Lansing Public Schools bond proposal has passed. Now that it moves forward, I wanted to find out what comes next for the District.

"We made some immediate changes last year, we've made some short-term changes, and now we have a long-term plan to improve some infrastructure in the District," Superintendent Dori Leyko said.

The bond funds improvements to safety, security, and accessibility at the high school and MacDonald Middle School in light of recent incidents in the area, such as a swatting incident in Okemos and the MSU Shooting.

The improvements include a new secure entrance at the high school, as well as the construction of a new administration building. However, officials say that can't begin right away.

"With the way architects work in a timeline of this, they don't fully design the building until the bond passes," Superintendent Leyko said.

Superintendent Dori Leyko says work will continue to finalize design plans for the new administration building, as well as the new secure entrance at the high school.

We have renderings at this point in time, but what we will do is convene some stakeholder committee groups to help us design that building," she said. "Most of that work would start the summer of 2025."

Superintendent Leyko says the district hopes to have the bulk of the work completed by the end of 2026.

