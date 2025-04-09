What would a tariff on pharmaceuticals mean for neighbors?

Prior to Wednesday's broad pause on tariffs, President Trump proposed a tariff on pharmaceuticals.

Neighbors I talked to in Williamston were concerned about what that would do to the price of the medicines they need.

Video shows thoughts from one neighbor, as well as where some medicines on drug store shelves in Williamston are made.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

President Donald Trump has proposed the idea of new tariffs—this time on medicines made overseas. I spoke with neighbors to learn if there is concern of increased prices and what that would mean.

"Everything is higher," Rahn Wright said.

Rahn Wright says he's felt the impact of higher costs across the board.

"Groceries," Rahn said. "Gasoline."

But new tariffs proposed by President Trump could impact even more, with the President now talking about tariffs on medicine.

"I think pharmaceuticals are going to be there because you know," Trump said Tuesday. "We don't make our own pharmaceuticals, drugs."

"But we're going to be announcing very shortly a major tariff on pharmaceuticals, and when you and when they hear that, they will leave China, they will leave other places because they have to sell most of their product is sold here and they're going to be opening up their plants all over the place in our country," he added.

The President said that before Wednesday's broad pause on most of his tariffs.

As far as where America's medicine comes from, according to the Food and Drug Administration, 72% of medication in the US is manufactured overseas.

I checked for myself, and many of the over-the-counter medications here on this shelf, like Aspirin and pain relievers, were manufactured in India, Spain, and Japan.

While it's unclear what rates each country could potentially have imposed by the Trump Administration just yet, Rahn says increased prices on medication could have a major impact on many neighbors as they'll need to pay higher prices for what they need.

"If you've got to have it, you've got to have it," Rahn said. "Not everybody can do without it, but there's certain pharmaceuticals that you have to have."

We'll let you know if there are any developments in these potential tariffs on medicine.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook