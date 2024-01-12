What the City of East Lansing wants you to know ahead of the winter storm

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The city of East Lansing is making sure residents are prepared for the winter storm happening this weekend.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works crews will be out clearing the roadways around the clock.

The city is asking the community to refrain from driving on the roads, as much as possible, until the storms pass.

If you are parking overnight you should know street parking will be suspended from 2-6 am Friday through Sunday.

City offices on Friday will be closing early or working with reduced staff.

For more information about snow removal and property owner responsibilities, click here.

