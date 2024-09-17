'We're so grateful to be back': Forster Woods Adult Day Center fully repaired after July floods

In July, Forster Woods Adult Day Center in East Lansing had to temporarily close due to flood damage.

More than a month later, the center held an open house—the first opportunity to see the full repairs made to the center after the storm.

Video shows some of the repairs made, as well as thoughts from the center's CEO.

It's back to fun and friends at the Forster Woods Adult Day Center, where groups are participating in activities. But it wasn't long ago that things looked quite a bit different.

We first showed you the flooding that occurred at the center back in July, when a round of heavy rain flooded parts of the neighborhood and forced the center to temporarily close its doors.

"About three feet up the drywall had to be replaced, and the baseboard part had to be replaced," Forster Woods CEO Jennifer Putmon said. "We had to close for three days."

Putmon says the city, which owns the center's building, stepped in to help the process.

"They've come in and done all the repairs to the building and so it's all back together, and we're back to what we do best," she said.

Groups now are back in the center, with smiling faces all around.

"We're so grateful to be back and have all of our participants back at the program, and doing what we do here," Putmon said. "Just enjoying time and doing activities, and making a brighter day for our people."

While Forster Woods has returned to their normal the City of East Lansing is developing a Wet Weather Resiliency Plan to reduce the risk and impact of flood events in the neighborhood. We'll continue to follow that process and bring you the latest as it develops. More information is available here.

