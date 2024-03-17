WATCH: Spartan fans buzzing over historic Michigan State Hockey game

Michigan State Men's Hockey has had a strong season, winning their first Big Ten Regular Season Championship, and hosting their first ever Big Ten Semifinal game at Munn Arena on Saturday.

The historic game had fans lined up all day, with one student who got to the arena just before 6 am.

Video shows fans detailing their excitement ahead of Saturday's game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm you East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Saturday, Michigan State Men's Ice Hockey made history as they hosted their first Big Ten Semifinal game here at the Munn Arena. I caught up with fans before the game, and they could hardly contain their excitement.

"Well I'm just excited to really be a part of it," David Hitts said.

David Hitts woke up Saturday on a mission—to be the first in line for the student section and catch history along the glass at Munn Arena.

"I've been waiting, like, multiple weeks just for tonight," he said. "I am very excited about being able to be right on the glass, being able to be there with all of the energy."

And his mission was a success, getting to the arena bright and early. 12 hours early.

"I got here at about 5:50," David said. "I just can't believe I get to be a part of this. My freshman year I was here before Nightingale, so I watched this team go from being last in the Big Ten to now this year being first in the Big Ten. It's just amazing that we finally have this opportunity to host a playoff game."

Others in line Saturday evening shared that sentiment with David.

"It's been a great hockey season so far," Kelsey Andrews said. "To see us come this far and just do so well throughout the season. It's been a long time since we've seen MSU Hockey do that and it's just really fun to be a student and to be here and be a part of it."

And the fun will continue. The Spartans are moving on to the Big Ten Championship after beating the Buckeyes Saturday night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook