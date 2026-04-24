EAST LANSING, Mich — A video capturing a car nearly hitting children on their bikes in East Lansing's Southeast Marble neighborhood is renewing calls for city action to address traffic safety issues.

A helmet camera captured a car rolling nearly hitting children riding bikes in East Lansing's Southeast Marble neighborhood.

Neighbors say the near-miss highlights a consistent problem of drivers cutting through residential side streets to avoid peak-hour traffic congestion on Hagadorn Road.

The video is renewing a push from residents for the city to install traffic calming measures, such as stop signs and speed bumps, to protect pedestrians.

WATCH: Near-miss caught on camera in East Lansing renews calls for traffic safety improvements

Near-miss caught on camera in East Lansing renews calls for traffic safety improvements

Dominic Wilbrink said he and his kids ride their bikes to and from school every day. On Wednesday, he witnessed a close call at the intersection of John R Street and Mount Vernon Avenue.

As the children were riding along John R Street, Wilbrink said a car began to roll through a yield sign at Mount Vernon Avenue and nearly collided with them.

"As you can see in the video, just narrowly missed them. It was a close call," Wilbrink said.

Wilbrink said traffic safety is an issue he and nearby neighbors see consistently. The problem prompted him to start recording his rides with a helmet camera.

"I'm just starting to try and document everything because it is getting out of hand," Wilbrink said.

I have heard from other neighbors in the Southeast Marble neighborhood about traffic safety before. Several neighbors said drivers avoid congestion on Hagadorn Road at peak hours by cutting through side streets like John R Street.

There is a push to make changes to the neighborhood, such as adding stop signs and installing speed bumps to calm traffic. I reached out to the city of East Lansing for comment on this story, but I did not hear back.

Wilbrink hopes the close call serves as a reminder to drivers to be cautious of pedestrians.

"They're the ones that can do the most damage. They're the ones that need to be driving conservatively and being cautious. Everybody's got culpability, but the greater onus is on the drivers," Wilbrink said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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