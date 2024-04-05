WATCH: Fans from our neighborhoods make the trip to Detroit for Tigers Opening Day

The Tigers are off to one of their best starts in years after two road trips to open the regular season.

Opening Day at Comerica Park was Friday afternoon, with the Tigers beating the Oakland Athletics 5-4.

Video shows one fan from our neighborhoods who constantly attends Opening Day in Detroit sharing his excitement for the season and what drives him to attend each year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Opening Day is always a huge deal across the state each year, drawing fans from around the mitten to Detroit, including some from right here in our neighborhoods.

"It's the start of the year, man," Todd Walter said. "It's the start of magic!"

Todd Walter of Williamston says he has been to more opening days in Detroit than he can remember.

"I was born and raised in Michigan," he said. "I grew up on the east side of the state. I have fond memories of old Tigers Stadium and here."

"We always make it an annual trip down here for opening day," Walter said. "Love it. Love it. We were here a couple years ago when Baez hit the top of the wall. It's a blast! It's just a blast."

With the Tigers off to one of their best starts in years, Walter says he believes anything can happen for the team this year.

"Who knows this year," he asked. "We're on our way. Knowing that it's 2016 since we've had a good start like that, that's exciting enough in itself! You know, keep it going!"

Back here in our neighborhoods, the Lansing Lugnuts will hold their home opener at Jackson Field on Tuesday against the Great Lakes Loons. The First Pitch in that game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

