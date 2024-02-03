Washing Winter Away: Neighborhood car washes seeing more business as mild temps continue

Punxsutawney Phil didn't see his shadow Friday morning, which means he predicts an early Spring.

Here in Mid-Michigan, our neighborhoods have already seen signs of that early Spring with some mild temperatures, especially for this time of year.

The video above shows the Manager of a local car wash detailing his experience as business has been increased with the recent weather.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You know there are signs of warmer days when car washes look like this. I'm your Okemos Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Friday Morning, Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early Spring, and it sure looks like that prediction might come true.

"It started around 11 o' clock," Devin Hodges said.

Devin Hodges is the manager at Wash World in Okemos. One of the busiest spots in town.

"We've been doing between 40 to 60 cars an hour," Hodges said. "We've done just under 500 cars for the day so far."

Hodges contributes much of the traffic to the weather, and the rare beautiful conditions of a February day.

"The weather is cooperating today," he said. "It's the first sunny day that's dry out. It's not too cold, it's not too warm."

"They've just been really salty, dirty, some of them even had bugs on them, too, so. We don't normally see that around now," he said.

With milder temperatures looking like they'll stick around for a bit in Mid-Michigan, Hodges expects more and more lines in the days ahead.

"It's been a good day today," he said. "I imagine tomorrow will be even busier."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook