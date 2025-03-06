Venison harvested from Meridian Township deer management has fed families across our neighborhoods

Since starting in 2011, Meridian Township's deer management program has resulted in just under 50% fewer deer-car collisions.

The venison harvested from the deer also gets put to good use, and has been donated to food banks and pantries across our neighborhoods.

More than 6,000 lbs of venison were donated just in 2024 alone.

Video shows thoughts from one local Pastor, whose Church received venison for their food pantry.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Meridian Township recently completed the 13th year of its deer management program, and the numbers show it's succeeded in its mission to cut down on vehicle-deer crashes.

But more than that, the venison from the deer harvested has been distributed to those in need.

"Our goal was to get under 100 deer-car collisions," Emma Campbell said.

Meridian Township Land Stewardship Coordinator Emma Campbell says the Township has more than met that goal—cutting the number of collisions down from 152 in 2011 to 72 in 2024.

"That's a 49% decrease for our deer-car collisions," she said.

While that's certainly benefited drivers in Meridian Township, the program has also been able to donate venison to local food banks and pantries—more than 32,000 pounds since 2020.

One of those food pantries is located at Community Baptist Church in Lansing.

"Our church has been here coming up on 35 years now, and our food pantry has been around about that long," Associate Pastor Joe Jackson said.

I sat down with Associate Pastor Joe Jackson, who says the venison from Meridian Township has helped continue their mission of helping those in need.

"For people to be able to have this opportunity to get free venison when they come in and pick up food from our pantry, it has been a great blessing for our church's food pantry to help the community around us," Jackson said.

"Pastor Joe" says they were able to help out 20 families late last year, but the work isn't done yet.

"We look to help out another 10 to 20 families here in these next few weeks with venison to their family," he said. "Many of them getting anywhere between 10 and 50 pounds of venison each to help their family. To be able to provide food and meat that's fresh and helpful and healthy for their children."

Pastor Joe tells me that anyone at home in need of help from a food pantry can call the Greater Lansing Food Bank to get in touch with one.

