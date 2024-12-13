UPDATES: MSU Trustees meet for final meeting of 2024, approves upgrades at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is holding its final board meeting of 2024.

University President Kevin Guskiewicz began Friday's meeting with remarks and a moment of silence to honor former University President Clifton R. Wharton Jr., who passed away last month.

He also took a moment to thank Trustees Dianne Byrum and Dan Kelly, whose terms expire on January 1.

Then, the board approved upgrades at Spartan Stadium. Those improvements could include the replacement of videoboards, renovations to the 4th, 7th, and 8th floors of the west tower, and planning for the future modernization of the stadium.

MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski is at Friday’s meeting, and will bring you the latest updates throughout the day.

