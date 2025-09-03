UPDATE: East Lansing Incidents

EAST LANSING, Mich — East Lansing residents and Michigan State University students are expressing concerns about safety following multiple incidents involving weapons in the downtown area over recent weeks.

East Lansing police recovered multiple weapons from a vehicle over the holiday weekend, including a stolen handgun and a rifle.

On August 23, police responded to multiple fights at Ann Street Plaza, making several arrests, including two people with knives.

One arrest has sparked controversy, with a family claiming their relative was pepper-sprayed and unlawfully detained.

I spoke with residents about their safety concerns following these incidents.

Just over the holiday weekend, the East Lansing Police Department spotted a vehicle they say had an open alcoholic beverage and a visible firearm. After investigating, they say they recovered two replica CO2 guns, a stolen handgun, a machete, and a rifle from the vehicle.

On the weekend of August 23, the ELPD says multiple fights broke out on Ann Street Plaza, forcing officers to call in backup from nearby departments.

Police made several arrests, including two people with knives. In the "knife attack," the Ingham County Prosecutor says Nathan Leslie Warner was charged.

One of the arrests has caused controversy amongst neighbors, with one person claiming that their brother was pepper-sprayed and unlawfully detained.

"This is a kid who does not like getting in trouble. He tries really hard to do everything right, keeps his nose down, goes to school, and hangs out with his friends," Sade Sellers said.

Sellers took to social media to express concern about her brother. Last week, her mother was at the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Committee meeting, asking for body camera footage.

"How does a taxpayer pay for a piece of equipment that we get blocked from reviewing?" Sellers' mother said.

Given recent events, I headed downtown Tuesday afternoon to ask neighbors how they're feeling about safety.

"With the guns, it's honestly just super disheartening and scary," Lauren Veitengruber said.

Veitengruber is a student at Michigan State University who told me that it is concerning as someone who likes to enjoy her weekends going out downtown with friends... but says now she will be more aware.

"I always make sure I'm with someone that has a good connection to Wi-Fi, making sure you're not alone, taking those extra steps," Veitengruber said.

I reached out to ELPD for an update, and they said in a statement, "The East Lansing Police Department and our partners at the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office have already provided a statement and currently do not have anything new to add at this time."

Regarding the holiday weekend incident, they said in a statement, "2 Subjects were arraigned in connection with the weapons."

