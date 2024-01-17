United Resiliency Center opens next month in East Lansing

The mass shooting at Michigan State University left significant trauma to the MSU and East Lansing communities.

Nearly a year later, a new resiliency center is opening in the neighborhood, and will provide resources to help those struggling heal.

Video shows a member of the organization overseeing the Center talking about what it will offer.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As we approach the first anniversary of the shooting at Michigan State University, this time of year can be a difficult one as the MSU and East Lansing communities continue to heal. Now a group is aiming to help those struggling turn the corner.

Common Ground, an organization headquartered in Metro Detroit, is opening a resiliency center right here in East Lansing.

A dark day in an otherwise happy community, the mass shooting at Michigan State last February left trauma that continues to be felt today.

"People need different types of resources at different times as they go through recovering from an incident like this," Jeff Kapuscinski said.

Jeff Kapuscinski of Common Ground says the new Resiliency Center will be a resource to the community to help the healing process continue.

"The Center is basically there to meet people where they are," Jeff said. "Obviously we will have trained staff in the Center if they want to talk. If people want to just come in and maybe play with our therapy dog or just hang out, maybe have a snack, that's okay too."

The Center is funded by the State through a grant from the Federal Anti-Terrorism and Emergency Assistance Program.

Common Ground also operates a resiliency center in Oxford, which was formed following the mass shooting at the high school.

Jeff says they've seen success, and plan to operate this facility in East Lansing in a similar way.

"I think it's going to be very similar," Jeff said. "Oxford was unique at the time for us. So we learned a lot. The State was very satisfied. Continues to be very satisfied with the services that we're providing in that facility.

Jeff also tells me they plan to open the facility on Feb. 1, but you can already get in contact for resources on their website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook