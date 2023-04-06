Two-vehicle crash shuts down Lake Lansing-Coolidge intersection due to critical accident

EAST LANSING, Mich. — At around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the East Lansing Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Lake Lansing Road and Coolidge Road. Upon arrival, officers found a two-vehicle accident with multiple people in each vehicle.

Two victims of crash were pronounced dead at the scene. Six other individuals were transported to a local hospital where two remain in critical condition and four are in stable condition.

The Lake Lansing-Coolidge intersection remains closed at this time. The ELPD have launched an ongoing investigation into the accident.

